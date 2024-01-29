Things To Do In Bondi: Pride Guide Sydney 2024

Sand, sun and sweat. What more could you want? In Bondi, some of the most incredible coastlines in the world will be at your doorstep, with plenty of sightseeing and shopping experiences up for grabs.

A laid-back and queer-friendly area, Bondi offers plenty to view and do. From the iconic waves to the sun-kissed babes, the beach style to the nightlife, it provides a unique coastal sophistication within an exciting playground.

A trip to Sydney is not complete without a visit to Bondi Beach. World-renowned for its golden sands, fabulous waves, and men in yellow and red, it is the perfect start to any day.

Whether you are down in the surf for a morning swim or taking a morning stroll, there are plenty of coffee and breakfast options to whet your appetite.

Visitors are warned that a sunny day will attract many to the beach. If you are looking for a beach that is a more ‘stripped down’ experience, take a dip at the clothing-optional Lady Bay Beach, only a 15-minute drive north of Bondi.

If you are looking for other scenic explorations, take on the Bondi to Coogee coastal walk. This 6km walk will take you from one fabulous sand pit to another, with plenty more to see along the way, including the Tamarama, Bronte and Clovelly beaches.

This walk is perfect for couples to stroll in the open air and take in some of Bondi’s best assets – the views and beaches.

Along the walk, make sure to stop by and commemorate the dark queer history of the area at The Bondi Memorial: Rise. It is dedicated to the victims and survivors of homophobic and transphobic violence between the 1970s and 90s,and provides a space for the community to grieve and to encourage awareness of the importance of diversity and inclusion.

You will find a good feed along Bondi Beach and down Bondi Road. When looking for brunch, cafes within the area are in excess supply, especially if you’re looking for a great view along with your morning coffee.

Stroll down to the Bondi Icebergs Swim Club, and grab a coffee from the Crabbe Hole to get a 5-star view of the entire beach side. Stepping away from the sand and towards Bondi Junction, you’ll find plenty of retail shopping experiences.

The distinct fashion of the beach area blends summer linens and sportswear. Take a slice of the Bondi lifestyle with Jac+Jack, which sells relaxed bougie threads.

Or, if you want something more novel for your visit, Between The Flags supplies plenty of merchandise. Need a restock of your retail favourites? Bondi Junction Westfield is a short bus ride away.

As the sun goes down, more places open. Many eateries throughout Bondi are not only picturesque but bring incredible fresh food and flavours to the seaside.

Dine on a wide selection of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern feasts. Totti’s is a popular Italian restaurant, furnished with Cycladic-inspired architecture.

If you want a taste of the local produce, North Bondi Fish features fresh seafood, amazing margaritas and a great beach view – perfect for sunset viewing.

Bondi continues to attract hundreds to the beach, especially on magnificent summer days. When chasing for your own slice of Sydney’s iconic coastline, public transport is the best option.

Buses travel through Bondi Junction to the beach, and down the coastline along the Bondi to Coogee walk. If you choose to drive, be warned of the limited parking signs on the streets.