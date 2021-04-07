—

P&O Cruises Australia has announced it will be flying the rainbow flag next year, with the launch of its first Pride Cruise – a celebratory weekend at sea created especially for members of the LGBTQI community, their friends, family and supporters.

Setting sail in November 2022, the cruise will give Australians the chance to join P&O in proudly recognising individuality, diversity and inclusion in Australian society.

Joining P&O Cruises in the new sailing will be a raft of community organisations that support the LGBTQI community through health, well-being and social initiatives. Onboard will be Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Harbour City Bears and Queer Screen, which will showcase its first Queer Screen @ Sea Film Festival.

The home grown cruise line has also partnered with some of the best names in the Australian entertainment business to develop the three-night cruise, including talented artists and entertainers who are champions of equality.

Headlining the fun with plenty of feathers, sequins and flamboyance, will be international superstar, accordionist and Berlin boy-wonder Hans the German, the award winning comedy cabaret star who found fame on America’s Got Talent.

Hans will be supported by a stellar line up of LGBTQI artists and comedians, with the cruise featuring specialty theme nights and sub-group get-togethers that will make the weekend on the high seas the hottest destination in the 2022 calendar.

Leading diversity trailblazers will join the cruise including Simon Dunn – the first openly gay male to represent any country in the sport of bobsled and a former Sydney Convicts gay and inclusive rugby union club player, who is now an ambassador for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Australia’s longest running HIV charity.

P&O’s Queensland Rugby League ambassador Meg Ward, who is also ‘out and proud’, will be part of the amazing onboard line-up.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said the cruise line was excited to offer its first dedicated Pride sailing.

“P&O Cruises has long been a supporter of diversity and inclusivity, championing marriage equality and working with campaigners of inclusivity like Madeline Stuart, the world’s first professional adult supermodel with Down Syndrome,” Mr Myrmell said.

“Our inaugural Pride cruise is yet another reflection of our strong commitment to diversity and inclusivity, and we couldn’t be prouder to include it in our 2022 offerings.”

P&O Cruises Partnerships Manager Chris Rich said the sailing would welcome everyone who is a member or supporter of the LGBTQI community.

“Guests on the Pride cruise will be able to celebrate the themes of love, compassion, respect and understanding through lectures, educational and spiritual events, same sex marriages and renewal of vows,” Mr Rich said.

‘There’ll be something for everyone – as well as the unique blend of love and laughter that makes the LGBTQIA+ spectrum so special.”

P&O’s Pacific Adventure will depart Sydney on the inaugural Pride Cruise on the afternoon of Friday November 4, 2022 and will return on the morning of Monday November 7, 2022.

Guests can register their interest by visiting pocruises.com.au/pridecruise, with tickets on sale from 9am on April 7, 2021.

For more information visit pocruises.com.au, call 13 24 94 or see a licensed travel agent.