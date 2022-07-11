—

Everyone wants what they don’t have because that’s just human nature and yet when it comes to penis envy and actually having a big dick, the average joe probably doesn’t realise how lucky they have it to be somewhere in the middle!?

Happily, a production company over in the UK are taking a look at the issues at hand, with a documentary entitled “Too Large To Love”, which is an in-depth look at what challenges these sword-wielding fellows face on the daily.

From the casting call put out on behalf of Spun Gold, the production company behind the upcoming doco – “A recent survey found that nearly half of the male population wish they had a bigger penis. So, a bigger penis, a better life, right? Well, not always.

A brand new documentary is to discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis, how it affects all aspects of life including your sex life, and what help is out there for those in need. We’d like to speak to people about their positive and negative experiences of having a large penis, or being with someone who has one. All ethnicities and sexualities welcome. Must be aged 18+.”

Aside from the daily accommodations you’d have to make when living with such a penis, it’s also a big responsibility to wield what could literally be a weapon of mass destruction if not used properly and let’s face it, these guys would want to be very very good at the foreplays!

As reported by Wales Online, the production company was sure to make clear that the subject matter will be handled in a sensitive manner that would be appropriate for general adult audiences, “and will not be pornographic”.

If it seems to you like big dicks seem to be on everyone’s mind at the moment, you’re not alone! 2022 seems to be the year of the penis, with plenty of discussion about the Big Dick Energy of certain folks, no matter what they were born with between their legs and the fact that the Australian population sporting this attachment, kinda fell short when it came time to compare with the rest of the world.

The man with the world’s biggest banger, though that claim is disputed (the politics of willie measuring is rife with controversies, as you would expect) Jonah Falcon, is actually sick of being asked to flop it out and prove its measurements (yes really), saying to American ITV’s ’This Morning’ at the end of last year, “I’m sick and tired of having people wanting me to measure it in front of them. I’ve done it 10,000 times — enough already!”

Measuring in at 13.5 inches when erect, which is about the size of an Oscar Award, Falcon is considerably larger than the average Australian penis, which measures in at around 5.69 inches in the same agitated state – a far more relaxing proposition by anyone’s standards!