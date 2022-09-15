—

To Barbra, With Love makes its debut in Sydney, Canberra, and Adelaide in celebration of Barbra Streisand’s 80th Birthday.

The critically acclaimed concert showcases Streisand’s impressive musical career and features local orchestras behind celebrity performers. The show premiered earlier this year at the Hammer Hall in Melbourne, with high praise from both audiences and critics.

Starring four of the Australian theatre industry’s most impressive singers. Caroline O’Connor, who originated the role of Fanny Brice (Funny Face) in Australia, a role that Barbra Streisand is famous for originating on Broadway, will be joined by Ryan Gonzalez, Elise McCann, and Georgina Hopson for the Sydney performances.

Ryan Gonzalez is currently starring as Santiago in Moulin Rouge, playing at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre, and is also known for his role in Jersey Boys. Elise McCann, recently starred as Mary Flynn in the Hayes Theatre production of Merrily We Roll Along, as well as in Matilda the Musical. Gonzalez and McCann will be joined by rising star Georgina Hopson, who played Christine in the Handa Opera production of Phantom of the Opera, and vocalist Katie Noonan. Hopson will only be performing in Sydney, whilst Noonan will be performing in Adelaide and Canberra.

Advertisement

Barbra Streisand As A Gay Icon

Barbara Joan Streisand was born on April 24th, 1942, and is one of very few artists to hold the coveted title of an EGOT artist, that is winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony throughout their career.

Streisand began performing at a very young age, and got her first break at 18, at a gay nightclub in Manhattan. From this she gained a massive following of gay fans who boosted her throughout her career and continue to support her to this day. Queer men gravitate towards her, through her legendary movies and music, and through her iconic performances on stage.

Streisand’s standard, “Don’t Rain on my Parade”, made its way into pop culture with help from Lea Michele’s rendition of it in Glee, and it is now a staple in Drag Queen performances. Streisand solidified the title of gay icon in 1999, by openly accepting and expressing her love for her gay son Jason Gould.

To Barbra, With Love will be playing at the State Theatre in Sydney on the 13th and 14th of January 2023. Tickets can be bought directly from Ticketmaster, or by following this link here.











