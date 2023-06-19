Activists Call For Donald Trump Jr To Be Banned From Entering Australia

More activists have joined the call for the Australian government to ban Donald Trump Junior from entering Australia for his upcoming tour with Nigel Farage, fearing his right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric will encourage neo-Nazis and other anti-LGBTQ+ groups to attend.

Donald Trump Jr and his family have been vocal about their hatred for the LGBTQ+ community throughout the years, with the former US President even banning qualified transgender people from serving in the military.

Junior Trump’s War Against The Trans Community

Trump Jr’s past actions against the LGBTQ+ community include mocking transgendered people stating that there was “9,276 genders. I can’t list them all,” as well as attacking trans women in sports, stating that it is “a disservice to all the hardworking young women who have fought to get to where they are.”

He’s also previously stated that the only reason that the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg obtained his position was because “he’s the gay guy, so we gotta give him something, let’s make him Transportation Secretary.”

Standing Against Him

With his tour in Australia drawing closer, online petitions have started and activist groups are planning protests against Trump Jr. Activists from the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism (CARF) announced their plans to protest in Melbourne on 11th July.

One of the protest organisers, Omar Hassan has said that the protest is to stand against Trump Jr’s “white supremacy, transphobia and misogyny.”

“Donald Trump Junior is a far-right agitator who spreads bigotry wherever he goes. His visit is likely to be a magnet for far right and neo-nazi groups across Melbourne, so we will be there in numbers to send the message that people here reject and despise everything they stand for,” Hassan said.

“Trump Junior is a prominent far-right spokesperson, famous for his aggressive racist and transphobic campaigning.”

Trump Jr’s tour has been organised by Turning Point Australia which is a subsidiary of the US group of the same name. He’ll be joined on his tour by Nigel Farage and South Australian Senator, Alex Antic.