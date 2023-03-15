Actor Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Oscar They/Them Pronouns

Academy Award-winning Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has reiterated her advocacy for the trans community, proclaiming her Oscar goes by they/them pronouns.

On Sunday, March 12, Curtis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work on the film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

‘Here They Are!’

During an interview with The Today Show, while showing off her award, she said, “Here they are!”

The presenters responded by asking Curtis, “Have you named her?”

Curtis responded, “In support of my daughter Ruby I’m having them be a they/them. I’m gonna just call them ‘they/them’ and they are doing great, they are settling in.

“In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have this couple of days. I am very moved by the whole thing.”

Curtis is best known for her roles in Freaky Friday, True Lies, Halloween, and a Fish Called Wanda.

In October, during an interview with Spain’s Cadena SER Radio, Curtis opened up about threats her 26-year-old daughter receives for being trans.

Curtis said, “I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life, just her existence as a human being. There are people that want to annihilate her and people like her.

“The level of hatred, as if we haven’t learned from fascism, like we haven’t learned what the result of that is; the extermination of human beings.

“That is terrifying. So, Jamie Lee Curtis is scared and you should be too, and Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice and she’s trying to use it and you should too. And that’s how we change things is we think about them, we learn about them, and then we use our voices to bring attention to them, and to fight against them.”

In July 2021, Curtis revealed in an interview published in AARP Magazine that her daughter is an out and proud transgender person.