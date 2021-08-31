—

River City actor and LGBTQI+ rights advocate Daivid Paisley said he was leaving Scotland for an unknown destination because he “no longer feels safe”.

The actor said he would continue to stand in solidarity with the Scottish LGBTQI+ community from afar. Paisley had in June said that he was subjected to threats and had to temporarily leave his home after his residential address was published online.

Paisley had been caught up in a row with Scottish National Member of Parliament Joanna Cherry after he called her out over her support for a fundraiser organised by an anti-trans group.

‘Difficult Decision’

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Paisley said that he had “made quite a big and difficult decision”

Not everyone has the luxury to be able to move and start again elsewhere, so solidarity with the Scottish LGBT+ community and especially the trans community. You'll always have my support and love, and I stand beside you always as an ally, a friend & proud LGBTQ+ rights advocate. — David Paisley – Man at Bus Stop (@DavidPaisley) August 31, 2021

“I’ve decided to leave Scotland, in part because I no longer felt safe in my home. I love Scotland, and I’ve so much love for Glasgow. I think Scotland has an amazing future. I just have to do what’s right for me and my wellbeing,” said Paisely.

The actor acknowledged the fact that many in the LGBTQI+ community would not have the same options as those available to him.

“Not everyone has the luxury to be able to move and start again elsewhere, so solidarity with the Scottish LGBT+ community and especially the trans community. You’ll always have my support and love, and I stand beside you always as an ally, a friend & proud LGBTQ+ rights advocate,” said Paisley.

Still feeling quite proud about this. Just need to start sending it out next. https://t.co/qR2aiNhhzy — David Paisley – Man at Bus Stop (@DavidPaisley) August 31, 2021

Target of Online Hate

While Paisley received support for his announcement, Pasley pointed to several comments on a news story that suggested he “should go to Afghanistan, where LGBTQ+ people are being killed.”

Forty-two year-old Paisley is well-known for his role as a midwife in Holby City and for his roles in Tinsel Town and River City. He came out to his family when he was 18.

His on-screen portrayal of gay men had generated controversy, with his kiss with his on-screen boy friend in Holby City reportedly attracting complaint from viewers.

Most recently, he had called out Scottish MP Cherry’s alleged support for a fundraiser by an anti-trans group. Cherry had alleged he had defamed her.

In December 2020, Paisley had started an online petition on change.org, asking the media to stop “uncritically platforming” the anti-trans group LGB alliance. His campaign against the LGB Alliance has made him the target of online threats and abuse.

In June 2021, the actor had said that he had to flee his home after his residential address were posted online..

So I’ve had to leave my home as I no longer felt safe. Individuals posted my details online, including that they know where I live & made threats to my personal safety. The Police put my home on a rapid response but due to safety concerns I've left and I'm staying somewhere safe. — David Paisley – Man at Bus Stop (@DavidPaisley) June 4, 2021

“So I’ve had to leave my home as I no longer felt safe. Individuals posted my details online, including that they know where I live & made threats to my personal safety. The Police put my home on a rapid response but due to safety concerns I’ve left and I’m staying somewhere safe,” the actor had said.