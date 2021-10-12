—

A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Prospect last year told a relative that the victim had “acted gay” towards him, a South Australian court heard last week.

Warning: This story has details of a violent stabbing death and might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Abdi Abhullah Ali fatally stabbed Matthew Scott Bristow on February 2, 2020, The Advertiser has reported. Bristow was left stumbling for 100 meters, bleeding profusely before dying shortly after.

The two men were associates and allegedly fell out over accusations that Bristow had stolen Ali’s phone. However, it’s reported that they had repaired their relationship prior to the stabbing.

Accused Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

Ali and Bristow eventually switched seats during the drive and Ali took the driver’s seat. It is alleged that Ali then held a knife in his right hand, “slinging” its across his body and striking Bristow in the chest.

Bristow, at this stage appeared unharmed, and exited the vehicle as Ali and his female companion drove away, stealing the car. A forensic pathologist has revealed Bristow died from a single stab wound to the heart.

The accused subsequently pleaded guilty to manslaughter, claiming his intention was never to kill his victim.

Prosecutor Rob Walker said in his opening statements that Ali had made a phone call whilst in prison in which he said Bristow had acted “gay” towards him.

Trial Hears Details Of Phone Call

“He said ‘when the white person troubled Abdu Rizac and every time the white person took Abdu Rizac’s items and telephone or his money, sometimes $10,000, sometimes $6000, he got angry’.

“He went on to say, ‘then the boy came up with a foolish thing, a gay thing, you know, then Abdu Rizac said oi, listen to me, I am a Muslim and don’t come to me with gay or foolish things’.”

Walker has also told Justice Anne Bampton, who is hearing the trial in absence of a jury, the court would hear evidence that Mr Bristow was HIV positive when he died, and that he had made comments about “being gay” in Ali’s presence.

The trial is set to continue next week.

