Weeks after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one would assume lawmakers in the US would be working on gun control legislation and keeping children safe. Instead, one Republican Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton has found a new target – drag queens.

Slaton, who describes himself as a “Christian Conservative”, announced on social media that he would be introducing a bill to ban drag queens around minors.

‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Queen Brunch Faces Protests

“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend,” Slaton said in a press statement. Again one would assume he is talking about the elementary school shooting in Ulvade Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Slaton was actually referring to a family-friendly drag queen bruch event in Cedar Springs, Texas, “Drag Your Kids to Pride”, which was attended by children along with their adult guardians. The show was picketed by right-wing protestors,

More Pressing Issues

Slaton’s announcement was met with ridicule over his priorities following one of the deadliest school shootings in Texas.

The Texas Democratic property responded to Slaton’s announcement: “Seems like there are a few more pressing things we should be doing to actually look out for the well-being of Texas children.”

Texas-based transgender activist tweeted: “Social conservatives: ‘My kid is never going to a drag show. It’s inappropriate for fully-clothed drag artists to dance in front of kids. Instead, I’m taking him to an NFL game where he can sit beside me as I drink and watch a cheerleader twerk in her cowgirl boots at midfield’.”

In 2021, Slaton had introduced a bill to ban abortions and punish women who undergo abortion and physicians who perform them, with the death penalty. Slaton has said he will also push for legislation to treat gender affirming treatment as “child abuse”.









