This week Sydney offers a variety of different activities ranging from parties to plays waiting to be explored; here’s our picks for just some of what’s on.

Popchops Hosts A Rebecca Black In Sydney

Professional party team Popchops are excited to host reinvented hyperpop hero Rebecca Black this week at the Metro Theatre as part of an all-night queer dance party. Her set will be part of a night intended for anyone and everyone in the LGBTQI community.

She doesn’t come alone though: she’ll be supported by Australia’s own Charley, drag shows featuring east coast queens and Popchops DJs throughout the night after doors open at 9pm. There’s plenty of reasons to find yourself partying with Rebecca Black on (rather appropriately) a Friday night – make sure to get tickets while they’re still available.

When: Friday September 9th, 9pm

Where: Metro Theatre, 624 George Street

Tickets: $45, here

Overflow

Hailed as ‘thought-provoking’ and ‘a future classic’ following its run in the UK, Overflow begins its first Australian season over the weekend. Written by Travis Alabanza, it follows trans woman Rosie as she reminisces on her bathroom experiences while finding herself stuck in an overflowing toilet cubicle.

Directed by Dino Dimitriadis and starring Janet Anderson as the play’s solo performer, Overflow explores some of today’s most contentious issues with both humour and tenderness. Preview screenings run from Friday to Sunday, while the show’s season comes to an end on the 25th of September.

When: Preview screenings 9th-11th September, rest of season 13th-25th September

Where: Darlinghurst Theatre Company, 39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets: Preview and concession $45, standard $55

Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party

There’s not much left of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under’s second season before it wraps up for another year. As it heats up during the final stretch, Ginger’s at the Oxford Hotel can help you make the latest episode a start to your Saturday night with a viewing party.

With hosting by season one alumni Coco Jumbo, the Oxford is the perfect spot to get your Drag Race fix by watching and discussing the latest episode with others – with a couple Happy Hour drinks potentially thrown in along the way.

When: Saturday 10th September, 6pm

Where: Ginger’s in The Oxford Hotel, 134 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets: Free entry, but booking is recommended

Bingay Celebrates Step-tember

Back again for another night of bingo and bangers, this September’s Bingay is a celebration of British pop group Steps. Covering everything from the classic ‘5, 6, 7, 8’ to their most recent What The Future Holds projects, this month’s edition of Sydney’s sassiest bingo game is one for diehard fans of late-90s/early-2000s pop music.

Hosts Charisma Belle and Naomi Palmer will be there to rev up the audience, dishing out prizes and penalties as they deem fit. As usual, all proceeds will go towards funding ACON’s continued efforts in providing LGBTQIA+ health programs and services.

When: Thursday 15th September

Where: The Beresford, 354 Bourke Street, Surry Hills

Tickets: $20, book here

