American R&B sensation Kehlani is set to appear on the third season of The L Word: Generation Q.

The sequel series takes place 10 years after the original finale of The L Word and follows characters played by Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey alongside a group of friends who experience life, love, and navigate through the queer scene in Los Angeles.

The queer singer announced the news on Instagram last week, revealing that they would be featured in the coming season.

‘We Are Not Ready For Kehlani’

Many fans flocked to social media to share their excitement about the casting. A social media user posted, “Kehlani being on the L word is all I needed to get thru today. Thank you gays”.

Cast members commented on Kehlani’s Instagram post as well, sharing their exhilaration at the prospect of the singer joining the queer group.

Leisha Hailey (Alice) added a heap of heart emojis, and Jillian Mercado (Maribel) commented that “they aren’t READY” and “we certainly are not!!!”

Last year, Kehlani had announced that they were a fan of the show and expressed their desire to be cast in it.

Coming Out

The singer came out as a lesbian in April of last year after previously identifying themselves as queer. Kehlani posted a TikTok video last year announcing their queerness, stating “I’m just going to f**king say it, because everyone keeps bringing it up today… Well, it’s f**king true. I am gay, g-gay, gay, gay.”

Kehlani confirmed their preferred choice of pronouns in an interview with Byrdie Magazine last year, stating, “I don’t mind when people say ‘she’ at all, but something feels really affirming when people say ‘they.’ It feels like… you really see me.” They describe themselves as being on the “non-binary scale” and use they/she pronouns.

One fan tweeted their support for the singer nothing their pronouns, tweeting “Not only is Kehlani a lesbian, they’re a she/they lesbian. Y’all don’t understand how seen I feel. Her music and lyrics I’ve always related to and ik now I’m just gonna connect even more”

The third season of The L Word: Generation Q is currently in production and expected to premiere late 2022.





