Amnesty International has created a petition on their website demanding the proposed Religious Freedom Bill be made null and void.
The petition, addressed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, asks that the government draft a Human Rights Act that protects all people equally.
In their preamble, Amnesty International wrote:
“The Religious Freedom Bill will only end up pitting different rights, and people, against each other. It must be scrapped immediately.”
You can sign the petition here.
https://action.amnesty.org.au/act-now/support-a-human-rights-act-j?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=jalt_leadgen&utm_content=petition
