Andrew Scott & Josh O’Connor Join Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out’ 3

The first cast members for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery have been revealed, with Andrew Scott and Josh O’Connor joining Daniel Craig for another whodunit.

The third movie in the Knives Out franchise will see the return of everyone’s favourite fruity investigator Benoit Blanc (Craig) and director Rian Johnson once again at the helm.

Now, a string of casting announcements has got everybody buzzing with excitement, owing to the stellar actors announced so far.

The recruitment of O’Connor and Scott is sure to guarantee a bigger gay turnout for Wake Up Dead Man than the previous two films, owing to O’Connor’s recent turn as chaotic bisexual Patrick Zweig in Challengers and Scott’s stellar resume including All Of Us Strangers, Fleabag and the recently released Ripley.

Other additions to the cast include Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Django Unchained) and EGOT nominee Glenn Close. If the cast of the first two films is anything to go off, it’s safe to expect even more cast members in the coming days.

The third Knives Out film is set to follow the traditions of the first film and its sequel, Glass Onion, by focusing on a different ensemble of characters who are under scrutiny from the ever-delightful Blanc in his “most dangerous case yet.”

In a statement ahead of the casting announcements and title reveal, Rian Johnson shared on Twitter/X: “I love everything about whodunit, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is.

“There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

The third Knives Out film is due to release on Netflix in 2025.