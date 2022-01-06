—

On Wednesday night, Australian Idol’s Anthony Callea took to Instagram to announce that he is the latest Australian celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID.

‘My Head Felt Like It Was About to Combust’

Advertisement post, Callea explained the moment he noticed symptoms, saying he “woke up around 6am Sunday morning in the most excruciating pain. My head felt like it was about to combust, my throat, well I have never felt pain in my throat like that before, it was like someone stabbing me right in the throat! My chest was tight, I felt as though I was about to burst my eardrums and my body overall just felt like it was shutting down.”

Following all health recommendations, Callea then completed a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), which returned a positive result. From there, Callea’s husband, Tim Campbell, took charge by going into “COVID control mode” by isolating Callea in their bedroom and providing him with painkillers until they could both get PCR tests later in the afternoon.

The pair waited in line at the South Melbourne testing site for approximately an hour. At 1am Wednesday morning, Callea got his positive result while Campbell’s came back negative.

‘The Past 3 Days Have Been Really Scary’

Advertisement

The singer mentioned that his doctor had prescribed him “respiratory medication,” while he is also using a Ventolin inhaler and various other medications and pain killers to alleviate his symptoms.

He also revealed he likely has the Delta variant, not the currently predominant Omicron strain.

Callea Slams Government

After thanking his husband, family and close friends for taking care of him, Callea proceeded to slam the government for their supposed handling of the pandemic.

“If only our Government would do the right thing by others and its people and manage this shambolic mess!”

Callea then singled out the Australian Open’s decision to allow a travel exemption for tennis player Novak Djokovic, describing it as a “slap in the face of every single Australian and business that had done the right thing in the past 2 years.”

“It’s absolute tone-deafness from Tennis Aus, the Vic gov, along with the Federal Gov that are initially responsible for international borders,” Anthony said in closing.

(Editor’s note: According to ABC News, Djokovic’s Australian Visa was cancelled shortly after his arrival in Australia.)