Ariana Grande Launches Charity Foundation Supporting ‘Trans and LGBTQ+ Rights’

Ariana Grande has announced the launch of The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, a charitable organisation supporting vulnerable communities through direct funding to grassroots and nonprofit groups, focusing on “LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, and reproductive justice.”

The foundation was announced via Grande’s social media accounts. The organisation will focus on four main funding streams: the Protect & Defend Fund, the Heal & Dream Fund, the Seen & Celebrated Fund, and the Emergency Support Fund. These funds are designed to support causes including LGBTQ+ rights, mental health services, civil and reproductive justice initiatives, and crisis response programs.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Grande said:

“I am beyond excited to finally announce the brighter days ahead foundation. Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need. Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now. It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organisations do through the brighter days ahead foundation.”

The foundation’s launch materials state it will provide funding to existing organisations rather than operate its own service programs. Named partners and beneficiaries reported across coverage include groups such as Lambda Legal, Trans Lifeline, SAGE USA, Save the Children UK, Humanity Crew, and New York Cares. Recent grantees have included Humanity Crew, New York Cares, and Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, among other groups that ”meet urgent moments with aid and resources, providing rapid support and relief during times of collective need.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)



Reports indicate that the Emergency Support Fund will also provide rapid-response assistance for communities affected by crises, including support for organisations working with immigrant communities and refugees.

The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation takes its name from Grande’s 2025 short film Brighter Days Ahead, which accompanied the deluxe edition of her album Eternal Sunshine. The foundation was announced during Pride Month and expands on Grande’s previous public fundraising efforts for LGBTQ+ youth and mental health organisations.