The Australian Firefighters calendar has offered its ‘enormous’ gay fan base a cheeky behind the scenes video of the shooting of their annual calendars and honestly – it would be remiss of us to not share this booty with our thirsty readers!

The 3 minute and 41 seconds of alternating pearl-clutching and questioning how these impossibly handsome men could possibly be firefighters. And, despite the absence of one chest hair, it is totally compulsive viewing.

Whether you prefer your hunky heroes cradling a cute kitty, smooching a pooch or hugging horses, the Australian Firefighters have got you covered with this 2022 calendar!

Thrown in is a bonus scene of a group of them horsing around shirtless on a stunning Australian beach, trying charmingly awkward poses with a golden Christmas tree – it is truly a sight to behold.

When asked about the importance of the gay men amongst their fan base, David Rogers, Director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, was emphatic about the community’s integral support.

“The gay men’s market is enormous for the Australian Firefighters Calendar. We have 1.9 million unique visits to our website, 50% of those are from men. The story is covered in gay men’s magazines in every language around the globe.”

David was also excited to reveal a tidbit about some upcoming queer additions to their roster.

“For the 2023 calendars, we will be hosting two openly gay firefighters. None of the other guys give two fucks about their sexuality, they are part of our team and that is all that matters. We are one family at the calendar.”

Raising Money For Charities

The Australian Firefighters Calendar has also been raising money for wildlife and other charities for 29 years now. The stir they caused upon their initial launch in 1993, has only grown in popularity, with the calendars being distributed to over 100 countries in 2021.

This popularity is evidenced by the fact that in 2022 there will be no less than six different versions!

Classic, with the gents on their own and shirtless in their firefighting gear, four animal categories and new for 2022, the Summer edition, which has the guys featured in their cosies in various glistening beach shots. Plus, for some reason, a Falcon!?

The calendar has raised over $ 3.2 million for Australian charities since 1993, with over half of that being donated in the last five years! The beneficiaries of this titillating fund raising exercise this year include Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Fauna Rescue of South Australia, RACQ Life Flight Rescue and the Kids With Cancer Foundation.

The Australian Firefighters calendar joins the Balls Out Bingo boys as two calendars for 2022 that will sure to be greeted with delight on Christmas morning!

You can find the Australian Firefighters calendars for sale here. Check out the Australian Firefighters website here for more information or check out their socials on Facebook or Instagram.