Bella And Gigi Hadid’s Father Apologises For Bigoted Messages

Mohamed Hadid, father of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, has apologised for his series of racist and homophobic messages directed towards Ritchie Torres, an Afro-Latino gay congressman in New York.

In screenshots obtained by The New York Post, the elder Hadid is seen levelling a number of insults at the congressman over his support of Israel.

“You are worse than the rats of the New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as a bouncer at a gay bar,” said Hadid.

Other comments by Mohamed called the congressman an “unusual Black and colourful mouth” for AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee).

He also told Torres he was a “slave to whites” and to “dress as KKK to hide that ugly gray coloured face of yours.”

Rep. Torres told the Post that he would not be intimidated by Hadid’s remarks, and criticised him for being quick to racism for being pro-Israel.

Mohamed Hadid’s apology

In a post issued by Mohamed Hadid, who is the family of Palestinian refugees, he apologised for the words that he used to attack Rep. Torres. However, he did not say sorry for the sentiment.

“I need to apologise… for the words I used to express [the anger I feel],” Hadid said. “I intended to express how Mr Torress is a shill being used by Israel, a state that not only mistreats Black and brown people but pinkwashes their atrocities using their projected gay rights as shield for the human rights violations.

“I used the wrong words to express this anger but the anger is warranted,” he continued. “To send Black and brown and other marginalised communities to do the dirty work of two countries who have never respected them is wrong.

“I apologise to my community for directing the conversation to this. And even for a minute away from Palestine. All eyes on Palestine. Free Palestine.”

Hadid’s daughters have also regularly come under fire for their pro-Palestinian positions. Gigi faced criticism from the State of Israel on Instagram for sharing a post saying there was “nothing Jewish” about what was being done to the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Bella posted a graphic saying that Israel was a not a country but a colonizer, which drew accusations of anti-Semitism before it was deleted.