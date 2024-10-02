BenDeLaCreme Reveals Maggie Smith Finally Saw Her Snatch Game Performance

The world was saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Maggie Smith earlier this week when it was revealed the iconic British actress had passed away peacefully at age 89.

Smith was known for countless roles across her career including Harry Potter, Downton Abbey and many many more.

However fans of Drag Race will never forget the time fan favourite BenDeLaCreme paid homage to the star with her incredible Snatch Game performance.

BenDeLaCreme and Maggie Smith

During her time on Season Six of Drag Race BenDeLaCreme won the hearts of audiences world wide, but it was her campy and hysterical portrayal of Dame Maggie Smith in the Snatch Game that cemented her legacy.

The theatrical queen romped home during an impressive Snatch Game that saw her up against the likes of Bianca Del Rio and Adore Delano who all delivered amazing performances.

But it was BenDeLaCreme and her Maggie Smith performance that secured the win.

However in a recent instagram interaction following the passing of the star BenDeLaCreme revealed that she never knew if the iconic star had ever seen the performance, until now.

Taking to Instagram BenDeLaCreme revealed that she had only recently heard of the news of Smiths’ passing.

“It wasn’t until late yesterday that I got the news of Maggie Smith’s passing, and when I did it was in the form of one million texts and DMs. To be associated with this legend (through no fault of her own) is an honor” she shared with her followers.

“Thank you to this incredible woman for an incredible legacy and allowing me ride her coattails with ne’er a cease nor desist. RIP to an icon in the actual, literal, historical sense.”

“She was honored.“

However it appears the star was keeping an eye on the responses as she quickly spotted an incredibly important reply.

One of her followers, Dusty Duderino, who uses the username Astroboyroyale responded with some touching news.

“I was working with Toby Stevens, her son, a number of years ago on the set of Lost in Space” he responded.

“He had never seen this and I’d never seen him laugh so hard.”

“Next day he came and told me that his mum absolutely loved it” he revealed.

BenDeLaCreme was overwhelmed at the news revealing she had never known if the star had ever seen the performance.

“THANK YOU FOR THIS!!!”

“I have been asked a million times if she’d ever seen it and often wondered myself if it would earn her approval”

“THANK YOU for both facilitating and relaying this!!”

However the icing on the cake for the star was the final feedback about her performance.

“Toby had sent her a YouTube link and he said she absolutely adored it” Dusty replied.

“She was honored.”

You can watch the complete Snatch Game performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Six below.