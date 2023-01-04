—

Does this sound familiar? You’re taking a saucy selfie and peering at your body and hating on yourself, then 12 months later, you’re looking through your phone and come across those photos and you think to yourself, “hey, I actually look pretty good there!”.

It was shocking to hear during an interview earlier this year that someone who appears, from the outside at least, to have perfect body confidence, a man making it in the entertainment industry who spends a lot of time honing not only his craft but also his body, suffers too.

He’s in an upcoming release in which he bears a lot of flesh but this particular artist has an Instagram page too, in which he also bares a lot of flesh and the question was asked whether the Instagram page, which is a few years old, helped him to mentally prepare for the making of his movie which required him to be fairly undressed a lot of the time, which was when he shared with me the fact that he himself suffers from body dysmorphia!

Mind. Blown.

Hot Peeps Can Get Body Dysmorphia Too!

And that the confidence that he shows on the outside by sharing his body through these different mediums, despite the fact he has these voices in his head telling him that he does not meet the lofty expectations society has set for us, is inspirational.

This stunning example of someone who society deems beautiful, who appears on the surface to be confident and sexy, shockingly, also suffers from body dysmorphia.

How do you shut these voices up then, or at least turn the volume down?

It helps if you can talk about these concerns with other people in your life, whether it’s someone you talk to professionally or just confiding to your friends and family and discovering that more of us are going through these difficult internal monologues then we would’ve thought!



