Brisbane Honours Community Legends At The 65th Queens Ball Awards

Dame Sybil Thorndyke, founder of the Queens Ball, has been honoured overnight in a touching tribute to the late trail blazer in a glorious night that celebrated many community legends in Brisbane.

The night saw 600 community members descend on Brisbane City Hall for the annual awards ceremony which featured an incredible night of entertainment, performances and tributes.

Brisbane Pride celebrates the 65th annual Queens Ball

Following the passing Queens Ball founder Dame Sybil Thorndyke this year, the 65th annual celebrations were set to commemorate the Brisbane icon in true Queens Ball style.

“This year’s Queens Ball carried special meaning as the first held following the passing of Dame Sybil. Her vision helped create a tradition that has endured for sixty-five years and become an important part of Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ history. We honour her legacy by continuing to create spaces where people can gather, celebrate and belong” said Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy.

The crowd of 600 featured community stalwarts, community organisations and plenty of fresh new faces in the community, all celebrating together.

“For sixty-five years, the Queens Ball has brought our community together through times of celebration, challenge, loss and progress. Few events anywhere in the world can claim a history like this. Tonight was a celebration not only of individual achievement, but of a community that has continued to show up for one another across generations” he said.

The night opened with a touching memorial from community icons Betty Nature and Toye de Wilde who paid homage to the important work of Dame Sybil and those who fought alongside her in some of Queensland’s darkest days.

“Dame Sybil often said everything achieved in the way of freedom and liberty can be changed with a simple stroke of a pen. We need to be forever vigilant” Betty said in her tribute.

The night also featured an emotional video tribute to Sybil as Emily Williams sung Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Gina Vanderpump, Katya Lou-King, Liz Anya, Camilla and Magenta performed the RUNWAY headline Drag Showcase delivering a breathtaking tribute to the legendary Dame Sybil while Betty Nature joined Wanda Dparke and Miss Synthetique on stage for their own touching performance.

Miss Synthetique was also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her service to the Brisbane community. Clearly shocked by the news she took to the stage to deliver a an acceptance speech full of warmth, humour and humility. As she fought back tears she thanked the Sportsman Hotel and the Wickham Hotel for supporting her and thanking the community for continuing to show up.

There were plenty of other emotional wins on the evening, with the Sportsman Hotel resident DJ Merlin posthumously taking home the DJ Of The Year Award after he sadly passed away earlier this year.

Come To Daddy pulled off an impressive win taking home Venue Of The Year for the first time, an award that has long been won by the iconic Sportsman Hotel.

Check out the full list of winners below.

• First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award – Magenta

• Activist of the Year – Henny Spaghettii

• Ally of the Year – Hugh Whitehouse

• Young Achievement Award – Elle Would

• Community Social Group – QLD Camping Bears

• Community Support Group – Open Doors Youth Service

• Event of the Year – Make a Scene: Fashioning Queer Identity and Club Culture in the 90s

• Venue of the Year – Come to Daddy

• DJ of the Year – DJ Merlin

• Artist of the Year – John Bortolin

• Drag Performer of the Year – Liz Anya

• Volunteer of the Year – Brody Hayes

• Community Sporting Group – Brisbane City Rollers

• Performer of the Year – Malika

• Lifetime Achievement Award – Miss Synthetique

• Belle of the Ball – Aunty Dawn Daylight

• PROUD Award – Jen Toonen and Brody Hayes