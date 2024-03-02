Brisbane Pride Announce Date For Their 2024 AGM

Brisbane Pride Festival have announced the date for their 2024 annual general meeting.

The organisation are calling for current members to attend the event and nominate for board positions on the 2024 committee.

The online event is scheduled for later this month.

Brisbane Pride Festival invites current members to attend their AGM

Brisbane Pride Festival, the organisation behind the annual Queens Ball and Pride Fair Day will host their annual general meeting on March 26.

Current financial members are invited to attend the online event and nominate for positions on the 2024 committee.

The event will take place from 7pm – 8pm with links to be sent to current members via email before hand.

Those wishing to update or renew their membership can now do this via the Brisbane Pride Festival Website.

Nominating for 2024 positions

Each year the Brisbane Pride Festival Committee organise and run Queenslands largest and most historic events.

The committee are the current caretakers of the Queens Ball Awards, the longest running LGBTQIA+ event in the world.

They also co-ordinate the annual Pride Fair Day, which took place in Musgrave Park in 2023.

In 2024 the committee are seeking nominations for the following positions:

President

Treasurer

General Committee x2

General Committee (1 year term)

Board members help organise and facilitate these events which raise funds and awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community in Brisbane.

Anyone elected to a board member position is required to attend fortnightly meetings to help with planning and organisation.

Those wishing to nominate can do so by downloading the Nomination Form on the Brisbane Pride Festival website.

Nomination forms must be submitted via email to [email protected] by 7pm on Tuesday March 12, 2024.

Any member wishing to move a motion (General Business) at the Annual General Meeting must submit a notice of motion & a rationale for the motion, in writing, to the coordinator via email [email protected] by 7pm on Tuesday 12th March 2024.

Anyone wishing to check the current status of their membership can do so by emailing the secretary on [email protected].