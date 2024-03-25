Brisbane Pride Announces Dates for 63rd Annual Queens Ball

Brisbane Pride have announced the dates for the upcoming Queens Ball Awards at Brisbane City Hall.

The annual gala awards night will return for the 63rd year at the historic venue.

A date for ticket sales has also been announced.

The 63rd Annual Queens Ball Awards

Brisbane Pride have revealed the annual Queens Ball Awards will return this June.

2024 will see the awards return for the 63rd year in a row as the event continues to be the longest running LGBTQIA+ event in the world.

Taking to social media the organisation announced the awards will return on June 29.

“The 63rd Annual Queens Ball is set to light up Brisbane City Hall on 29 June 2024!”

“Get ready for a night where history meets the future, filled with dazzling performances, heartfelt tributes, and the unity of our community” they announced.

They also announced a date for ticket sales for the event, revealing tickets would be released on April 15.

Nominations for the 2024 awards will open on April 8.

“Mark your calendars to join the celebration of pride, progress, and passion.”