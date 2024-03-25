Brisbane Pride Announces Dates for 63rd Annual Queens Ball
Brisbane Pride have announced the dates for the upcoming Queens Ball Awards at Brisbane City Hall.
The annual gala awards night will return for the 63rd year at the historic venue.
A date for ticket sales has also been announced.
The 63rd Annual Queens Ball Awards
Brisbane Pride have revealed the annual Queens Ball Awards will return this June.
2024 will see the awards return for the 63rd year in a row as the event continues to be the longest running LGBTQIA+ event in the world.
Taking to social media the organisation announced the awards will return on June 29.
“The 63rd Annual Queens Ball is set to light up Brisbane City Hall on 29 June 2024!”
“Get ready for a night where history meets the future, filled with dazzling performances, heartfelt tributes, and the unity of our community” they announced.
They also announced a date for ticket sales for the event, revealing tickets would be released on April 15.
Nominations for the 2024 awards will open on April 8.
“Mark your calendars to join the celebration of pride, progress, and passion.”
Who will win at the 2024 Queens Ball?
The Queens Ball have a rich and important place in the fabric of Queensland history.
Established in a time when it was still illegal to be gay in the state, organisers and attendees flocked to the event under the cover of darkness at different locations.
Originating on Tamborine Mountain in the Gold Coast hinterland the event eventually moved to Brisbane in later years.
What first became a night of camp celebration and liberation went on to become a vitally important event in the Brisbane community.
Passing from the event founders to the hands of the Brisbane Pride Committee saw the event begin to grow and evolve over the years.
As the venues and visibility of the event grew, so too did the awards and their place within the community.
Award categories have come and gone over the years as they have shifted their focus to the celebration of those who give back within the community.
Award winners each year reflect a diverse mix of people and organisations within Brisbane and Queensland who contribute to the growth and support of the community.
Nominations for the 2024 awards will open April 8.
The 2023 award winners are below.
Activist of the Year: Sacha Faddoul
Ally of the Year: Maddy Schneider
Artist of the Year: Micah Rustichelli
Community Social Group: Queer and Here
Community Sporting Group: Brisbane Hustlers
Community Support Group: Free Mum Hugs
DJ of the Year: Neesha
Drag Performer of the Year: Veritee
Event of the Year: The Alexander Ball
First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award: Bizzi Lavelle
Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr Bernard Gardiner
Performer of the Year: Phoenix Night
Proud Award: Former Brisbane Pride President Bec Johnson OAM
Venue of the Year: The Sportsman Hotel
Volunteer of the Year: Shane Thomas from BrisBears
Young Achievement Award: Beverly Kills
Leave a Reply