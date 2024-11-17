Brisbane Pride Celebrates Annual Pride Formal In Style

Brisbane Pride have launched another successful Pride Formal in Brisbane overnight.

The annual event saw nearly 100 LGBTQIA+ young people flock to the free event in Brisbane City Hall to celebrate.

And this year, they received a very special welcome.

Brisbane Pride Formal 2024

As the sun set in Brisbane on Saturday evening crowds began to flock to Brisbane City Hall.

Unbeknownst to many there were two iconic queer events taking place in the historic building.

Whilst hundreds packed the main auditorium for a night with queer icon Darren Hayes, another crowd gathered for a night of celebrations in the Brisbane room.

Each year Brisbane Pride hosts the Brisbane Pride Formal, a night for young people to celebrate and be themselves in a safe and inclusive environment.

The free event, hosted by Brisbane Pride provides the young people with a two course meal, a gorgeous venue and a night of fabulous entertainment, games and prizes.

This year as attendees arrived they were greeted with a very special entrance.

As they entered the foyer surprised guests were greeted to a rousing welcome as volunteers from Free Mum Hugs and Dykes On Bikes were waiting with a thunderous applause and cheers to greet the young people for their special night.

Following their arrivals guests gathered in the Brisbane room where they were welcomed by volunteers and members of the Brisbane Pride Committee.

Hosts Paul Wheeler and Katya Lou-King hosted the celebrations as they lead the young people through the evening.

As well as performances by Katya, drag star Becky Queen also joined the celebrations to provide stunning performances.

Topping off a fabulous night of entertainment was local powerhouse singer Bee Bee Riot who delivered a stunning live performance that absolutely brought the house down.

Since 2017 the Brisbane Pride Formal has become a major event for the organisation, which they recognise provides a vital opportunity for our LGBTQIA+ young people.

“Unfortunately even with fantastic, progressive and supportive policies in Queensland schools there are still many students that suffer discrimination, fear, anxiety and exclusion when it comes to attending their school formal celebrations” they said.

“Private religious schools in particular still actively prevent LGBTIQIA+ students from bringing same sex partners and do not always support gender diverse students.”

“Some students just aren’t ready or comfortable to express themselves freely amongst their peers and others simply want a safe space to meet and celebrate with their community.”

“This event is for our queer youth to express themselves however they feel most comfortable, to attend with who they love and to have a fantastic night celebrating who they are in style with their LGBTIQ peers.”

The event also could not have happened without members of the community who supported the event by donating towards the cost of the event.