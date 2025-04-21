Brisbane Queer Book Shop Shelf Lovers Has Closed Its Doors For The Last Time

News Queensland News
Michael James
April 21, 2025
Brisbane Queer Book Shop Shelf Lovers Has Closed Its Doors For The Last Time
Image: Image: Facebook

Beloved queer book shop Shelf Lovers have officially closed their doors in Brisbane for the final time.

The queer book store celebrated on the weekend with one final event as they farewelled the community.

Shelf Lovers closes its doors for good

Easter weekend was the final days of trading for Shelf Lovers at their current store in Brisbane.

The iconic local queer book shop went out on a high hosting one final drag queen story time for the community.

Gold Coast queen Cady DeVille travelled to the venue to help host the final farewell as she entertained the audience and brought smiles and laughter to the crowd.

“What a weekend!” Shelf Lovers wrote on social media following the event.

“There were laughs, tears and of course lots and lots of books. Thank you so much to everyone that shared our last weekend with us.”

Customers visited the store for one last chance to say goodbye and also pick up some last minute discounts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shelf Lovers (@shelf.lovers)

It was a tough decision for business owner Kat who has poured her heart and soul into the business.

Shelf Lovers has become an important, inclusive and safe space for the local community, with plans for developing the space more had it continued into the future.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Shelf Lovers will be closing when our current lease finishes at the end of April” Kat previously posted online.

“We can’t express how impossibly difficult it has been to come to this decision.”

“When deciding whether to commit to a new lease, we had to think about our family financial situation, as well as my health and wellness” she revealed.
Whilst the store will now be closed permanently Kat revealed there is still a possibility that the business may continue in the future.
“We are currently investigating options to continue the business in some form, though we don’t have any definite answers just yet on what that might look like. We’ll keep you posted” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shelf Lovers (@shelf.lovers)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

A Queer Character Is Set To Depart Emily In Paris For Season Five
April 21, 2025 | Michael James

A Queer Character Is Set To Depart Emily In Paris For Season Five
Entertainment News
Tasmania’s North West Pride Group Has Hosted Their Final Event
April 21, 2025 | Michael James

Tasmania’s North West Pride Group Has Hosted Their Final Event
News Tasmania
One Nation Candidate Running Again Despite Previous Homophobic Comments
April 21, 2025 | Michael James

One Nation Candidate Running Again Despite Previous Homophobic Comments
National News New South Wales News News
Amazing Race Team Disqualified Over Inappropriate Language To Luke And Scott
April 20, 2025 | Michael James

Amazing Race Team Disqualified Over Inappropriate Language To Luke And Scott
Entertainment Movies & TV News
And Just Like That Drops Trailer For Season Three: Here’s What We Know So Far
April 20, 2025 | Michael James

And Just Like That Drops Trailer For Season Three: Here’s What We Know So Far
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Thousands Rally in London for Trans Rights Following Controversial Supreme Court Ruling
April 20, 2025 | Michael James

Thousands Rally in London for Trans Rights Following Controversial Supreme Court Ruling
International News