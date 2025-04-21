Brisbane Queer Book Shop Shelf Lovers Has Closed Its Doors For The Last Time
Beloved queer book shop Shelf Lovers have officially closed their doors in Brisbane for the final time.
The queer book store celebrated on the weekend with one final event as they farewelled the community.
Shelf Lovers closes its doors for good
Easter weekend was the final days of trading for Shelf Lovers at their current store in Brisbane.
The iconic local queer book shop went out on a high hosting one final drag queen story time for the community.
Gold Coast queen Cady DeVille travelled to the venue to help host the final farewell as she entertained the audience and brought smiles and laughter to the crowd.
“What a weekend!” Shelf Lovers wrote on social media following the event.
“There were laughs, tears and of course lots and lots of books. Thank you so much to everyone that shared our last weekend with us.”
Customers visited the store for one last chance to say goodbye and also pick up some last minute discounts.
View this post on Instagram
It was a tough decision for business owner Kat who has poured her heart and soul into the business.
Shelf Lovers has become an important, inclusive and safe space for the local community, with plans for developing the space more had it continued into the future.
“We can’t express how impossibly difficult it has been to come to this decision.”
View this post on Instagram
Leave a Reply