Brisbane Queer Book Shop Shelf Lovers Set To Close
Shelf Lovers, the beloved queer book shop in Brisbane has announced the difficult decision to close their doors.
The local business took to social media on Wednesday to advise the community of the news.
However they remain hopeful of continuing the business in a different form.
Shelf Lovers set to close
Since opening in 2023 Shelf Lovers has become a hub of activity and support for the local LGBTQIA+ community in Brisbane.
More than just a book shop the store has hosted a range of events since they opened including launches and events for local authors as well as their incredibly successful drag story time.
Speaking to the Star Observer in 2023 store owner Kat said “Shelf Lovers’ motto is ‘Lots of Pride, No Prejudice'” a motto that was quickly embraced by the community.
“We offer books, gifts and community in a safe and welcoming space – we literally have a sign in the store that says ‘Everyone is Welcome Here’. People can revel in their love of books, and their love of geekery, and be accepted and celebrated for being exactly who they are. At the heart of it, without sounding too corny, the shop is essentially, all about love.”
Sadly the store is now set to close at the end of their upcoming lease.
“We can’t express how impossibly difficult it has been to come to this decision.”
“While we are absolutely devastated, we’ve had to accept that we cannot sustain the business in its current form. Easter Sunday (20 April) will be our last day of trading at Wooloowin. We are currently investigating options to continue the business in some form, though we don’t have any definite answers just yet on what that might look like. We’ll keep you posted.”
“I feel devastated along with you. I totally appreciate how challenging it is running a small business, and I know that you’ve put your heart and soul into Shelf Lovers for all of us. Thank you for everything. Words cannot express how much you and your space will be missed” wrote another.
Shelf Lovers remains open until April 20.
Leave a Reply