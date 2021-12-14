—

Manchester businessmen Barrie Drewitt- Barlow and ex-husband Tony with their kids Jasper and Dallas (left) and Saffron and Aspen (right).

Manchester businessmen Barrie Drewitt- Barlow, 51, and ex-husband Tony, 56, had made history in 1999 as Europe’s first gay couple to have a child via surrogacy. The couple is now set to make history again as Barrie, his fiancé Scott Hutchinson (28) and Tony are set to become parents of triplets.

All three men provided sperms for the IVF procedure and have said they would like to see their names on the triplets’ birth certificates. They are gearing up for their next court battle to have all three names included as parents.

‘It is the most incredible feeling’

Barrie and Tony spent over one million pounds on fertility treatments and a surrogate in America was inseminated with three IVF embryos. The triplets are due to be born in the UK next year.

“It is the most incredible feeling. We are thrilled. Family is everything,” said Barrie to The Sunday Times.

“I am as excited about this pregnancy as I was about the first. I never thought I would be going down this road again but I’m so in love with Scott and have so enjoyed having Valentina, that when Scott said he’d love to do it again I jumped at the chance. And here we are, pregnant yet again. I love it,” Barrie said.

Gay Dads

In 1999, Barrie and Tony had made history by becoming the first gay couple to be listed as “parent one” and “parent two” instead of the usual “mother” and “father” on the birth certificate of their twins. After a landmark court battle, they got their names listed on the birth certificate.

The family already has six kids. Twins Saffron and Aspen were conceived using Barrie and Tony’s sperms and a donor egg from the US in 1999. Orlando, their next kid, was born in 2003. Ten-year old twins Jasper and Dallas were born in 2010. Barrie and Scott’s daughter Valentina was born in 2020.

Birth Certificate With Three Parents

“If I have three children, we will have parent one, two, and three and I will challenge the law again,” Barrie added.

Lawyer Vandana Chitrda, head of the family department at RIAA Barker Gillette, told The Daily Mail that the law governing surrogacy is being reviewed.

“Barrie, Tony and Scott should seek a change in the law to enable a Parental Order to be made in favour of all three of them. Currently, it provides for a maximum of two applicants where one must have provided the gametes (genetic material) used to create the embryo. If Barry, Tony and now Scott are able to change the law twice in their lifetimes, it would be an incredible achievement and fantastic legacy to leave the LGBTQA+ community,” Chitrda told The Daily Mail.

Currently, Barrie and Tony are worth 100 million pounds from property, Bitcoin investment, and medical research. The family is planning to celebrate their soon-to-arrive children with a “super-extravagant” Christmas with their families.