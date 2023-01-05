—

British Actor Alexander Lincoln, 28, opened up about his sexuality in a post on Instagram.

Advertisement Emmerdale star opened up in the comments to a previous post about his nomination for best breakthrough performance in the LGBTQ+ film In From the Side.

‘No, I’m Not Straight’

In From the Side follows rugby players Mark (Alexander Lincoln) and Warren (Alexander King), as they begin a secret affair. They must keep their growing feelings secret or risk destroying the rugby club they love.

In his post, Lincoln wrote, “Completely neglected to post this at the time but it was a HUGE moment for me and I was truly honoured to have been included for the longlist for the 2022 @bifa_film ‘Breakthrough Performance’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Lincoln (@alexander__lincoln)

In the comments to In From the Side post, a fan wrote, “I loved the movie 🥰 and its actors are still very handsome but I still think that the actors are posing as gay but they are not. Is it my doubt?”

Lincoln responded, “Thanks so much- really appreciate it!!!! And no, im not straight ❤️.”

‘Means A Lot More Than You Know’

Advertisement

“This is so wonderful you say this. It takes a huge amount of courage for anyone to say such a thing and to do this publicly really is so special,” commented another.

In a March interview with the Advocate, Lincoln touched on the subject of sexuality, saying, “My view has always been of sexuality as a spectrum, and I’ve felt most in tune with myself when I’ve not prescribed any labels to it. For me, sexual attraction has always been more to do with the person than their gender.”