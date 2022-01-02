—

Carlton AFLW Superstar Darcy Vescio came out as non-binary on Wednesday.

‘This Brings Me a Lot of Warmth and Happiness’

In a tweet, Darcy wrote, “Just popping in to let you know that I am non-binary. Sharing this feels a bit daunting but brings me a lot of warmth and happiness. I am most comfortable with they/them pronouns and will always respond to Darcy unless in trouble.”

Just popping in to let you know that I am non-binary 🌈 Sharing this feels a bit daunting but brings me a lot of warmth and happiness. I am most comfortable with they/them pronouns and will always respond to Darcy unless in trouble. Thank you for reading 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0XpBKILlT4 — Darcy Vescio (@darcyvee) December 29, 2021

AFL Media about how the non-binary identity is made up of two parts.

“There’s one where you’re more gender-fluid where you could wake up and feel more feminine or one day you feel more masculine, and there’s the second one, which I identify more as, is neither,” they said.

“It sucks medically when you’ve got to put male or female, it just doesn’t feel right.”

“It’s just gender-neutral, I guess. I don’t like to identify as either.”

AFL Gender Diversity Policy Updated Last Year

Non-binary is an umbrella term for gender identities that are neither male nor female. It refers to identities outside the gender binary. AFL updated its gender diversity policy last year to allow trans and non-binary players in AFLW, state leagues, and elite pathways. However, there are certain criteria they must meet.

The new policy states that, “transgender men and non-binary people generally can play without the same requirements or assessment as transgender women and non-binary people for the AFLW/elite women’s competitions as there is not the same potential for relevant competitive advantage.”

When it comes to community football, the policy also stated that “transgender women may play in women’s community football competitions, transgender men may play in men’s community football competitions and non-binary people may play in the community football competition of their choice.”

Also at community level, the statement noted that “gender diverse players may not be excluded for reasons of relevant competitive advantage over cisgender players in the competition.”

The 2021 Australian census included male, female, and non-binary gender options. However, sex is treated separately to refer to the gender someone was assigned at birth.