—

Victoria’s longest-running regional LGBTQIA+ pride festival, ChillOut Festival, is returning to Daylesford, the capital of Victoria’s spa country, only 90 minutes from Melbourne.

More than 50 LGBTQIA+ shows, parties, and social and sporting events will celebrate queer country pride across Daylesford and Hepburn Springs over the Labour Day long weekend from March 9 – 13, 2023.

“Don’t forget to dress up. Bring your wings and find your wings and enjoy the beautiful transformation that is ChillOut Festival on the 2023 Labour Day long weekend in March,” says ChillOut Festival Director Emma Ireland.

The star-studded rainbow lineup features Australian opera-pop Eurovision superstar Kate Miller-Heidke, Drag Race Down Under’s Art Simone, ABC’s sunniest weatherman Nate Byrne, Rainbow History TikToker Rudy Jean Rigg, as well as Dean Arcuri, Sally Goldner, Jude Munro, Karen From Finance, Dolly Diamond and Tash York, Tuck Shop Ladies, Cerulean, Marz, The Lost Girls, Hussy Hicks, Greg Gould, Brenda Bressed, This Way North, Jude Perl, Parker, Freddie Merkin, Mz Burn and Runaway Belles.

ChillOut Festival 2023 Will Be Accessible

“Ballroom Blitz starts the entire festival gently easing into a little dance and a lot of love. Some cruisy beats and divine visuals from Parker and a heap of fun from our 90’s all-women, all-star supergroup The Lost Girls. If you want to start at a slower pace, ‘Splish Splash’ is at the Hepburn Bathhouse and will wash away a hectic summer of Pride events and set the pace to find your wings at ChillOut,” says Ireland.

The festival’s free, family-friendly events will be back with the All Ages Saturday Sound Shell event, returning after a successful debut in 2022, featuring performances, market stalls, and an intergenerational panel. Other free events include Opening Night performances inside the Town Hall and the famous Daylesford ChillOut Street Parade.

This year’s festival will be more accessible for people with disabilities, with improved facilities and inclusion being front and centre of programming.

“We are actively seeking out how to use accessibility best practices across the festival so that people living with a disability can enjoy the weekend,” adds Ireland.

ChillOut Highlights

Cabaret and comedy shows

Dolly Diamond and Tash York are ‘Attention Seekers’ | Friday March 10 | 6pm | Daylesford Town Hall

Karen From Finance is ‘Doing Time’ | Friday March 10 | 8pm | Daylesford Town Hall

Daytime Fun

Pool Party | Saturday March 11 | 11am – 5pm | Daylesford Pool

Carnivale: Sunday March 12 | 11am – 5pm | Victoria Park

Find your wings at Carnivale – set up a picnic for a day of community, laughter, singing and joy hosted by our fave MC duo – the way-beyond-fabulous Nate Byrne and Art Simone.

All-Night Dance Parties

Ballroom Blitz | Friday March 10 | 8pm – midnight | Victoria Park

Picture it: Victoria Park from 8pm, lit up like a firefly, it’s Ballroom Blitz! Come crack out of your chrysalis and find your wings for the weekend ahead.

Hey Hunny! Saturday March 11 | Daylesford Town Hall | 7pm to 1am

This new event is for gals and your pals. We celebrate all things femme with this saloon lounge event for women and their non-binary and gender-queer friends who want to get up and dance.

Bush Dance | Saturday March 11 | 8pm – midnight | Victoria Park

Come down and hoedown at ChillOut’s fave event Bush Dance in its new home at Victoria Park, allowing for endless line dancing and thigh-slapping fun times.

POOF DOOF After Party | Sunday March 12 | 7pm to midnight | Victoria Park

Calling all faeries, witches, whorelocks, dungeon daddies and drag queens! POOF DOOF is returning to Victoria Park on Sunday 12th March 2023 hosting the Official ChillOut After Party with ‘Once Upon a Doof….”

Tickets are available at www.chilloutfestival.com.au





