Christian Wilkins (right) at Fair Day and (left) with his father veteran reporter Richard Wilkins. Image: Instagram

Actor, model and socialite Christian Wilkins has slammed media coverage of his dress at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Fair Day event on Sunday.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of homophobic media coverage and homophobic slurs, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Christian, son of veteran Channel Nine reporter Richard Wilkins, was dressed in a fabulous, pink halter neck mini dress for a Fair Day event at Victoria Park, Sydney.

Homophobic Headline

The experience was however marred, when on Monday, Daily Mail’s Sydney Confidential section featured Christian’s photos with a homophobic headline.

“Dude looks like a lady! Richard Wilkins’ flamboyant son Christian flaunts his VERY toned figure in a skin-tight pink mini dress with daring cut-outs”, the headline screamed.

Christian, who came out as gay in public in March 2018 on the front cover of a magazine, did not mince his words when calling out the publication over its homophobic coverage.

Best Damn Gay!

In 2021, Christian had made his acting debut in the Stan Original series Eden, in an LGBTQI role, playing a twin named Leander.

Christian has previously been a fashion correspondent for E News and starred in shows Dancing With The Stars and Filthy Rich and Homeless.

In his coming out interview, Christian had said that he had “taken it upon myself to become the best damn gay I can be!”

Homophobic Abuse At Melbourne Cup

Christian had in an interview said that he had never come out as gay to his family as there was “never an expectation (he) was straight.”

“Both my parents, my family, my school, always really kind of accepted me and always pushed me to be authentically me,” Christian had told WHO Magazine.

In another interview, he had revealed that he had had his first kiss while walking the Mardi Gras when he was 16, with a French guy he did not know.

Christian has faced homophobic abuse previously. In 2018, Christian had shared on social media that a man had called him a “”fu***** f*g’ who should ‘go the f**k back home” at the Melbourne cup.

