Clover Moore is set to be reelected to a historic fifth term as Lord Mayor of the City of Sydney.

At press time Moore leads with 43.5%, of the vote, which represents a double-digit swing against her. In 2016, Moore had won with 58% of the vote.

There are more votes to be counted and preferences allocated, but trends indicate a resounding result in support of our team. We are truly grateful for and humbled by that support. We're off for a coffee, then it’s on with the job supporting and transforming our city. pic.twitter.com/e9ZGjLU6Gf — Clover Moore (@CloverMoore) December 5, 2021

Labor’s Linda Scott conceded to Moore late Saturday evening, tweeting, “I have called [Clover Moore] to congratulate her on her re-election as City of Sydney Lord Mayor.”

The swing against the Liberals – nearly halving their vote – shows Sydney wants progressive leadership for the future – more so than ever before. pic.twitter.com/ggwkMcrGhO — Councillor Linda Scott (@ClrLindaScott) December 4, 2021

Congratulations @clovermoore on being re-elected Sydney’s Lord Mayor. I’m excited to continue to work with Clover for our progressive, independent, and community-led city. pic.twitter.com/2knsGlQ34J — Alex Greenwich MP (@AlexGreenwich) December 4, 2021

Pride Centre And Oxford Street Plans

Challenges for Moore’s fifth term include the breaking ground on a Pride Centre, implementing her Oxford Street Cultural and Social Place Strategy, and the revitalisation of the historical LGBTQI strip, which has been plagued with high vacancies, aggressive vehicle traffic and the absence of a sustainable plan.

The proposed Cultural and Social Place Strategy would, among other things, recognise the importance of Oxford Street to the LGBTQI community and identify places of LGBTQI significance, while strengthening the street’s LGBTQI cultural identity.

Independent Yvonne Weldon, the first Aboriginal Australian to run for Lord Mayor, came in second and has been elected to the Council.

Longest Serving Lord Mayor

1.5 hour long wait to vote at the Unitarian church on Francis Street, Darlinghurst #nswvotes #nswpol pic.twitter.com/hk1jJ6JRFZ — Dr. Chris Pepin-Neff 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@pepin_neff) December 4, 2021

According to Dr Christopher Pepin-Neff, Senior Lecturer at University of Sydney focusing on LGBTQI politics, “Clover Moore’s victory demonstrates the enormous good-will she has earned in the LGBTQI community. The tests are now huge between World Pride 2023 and the Oxford Street revitalisation efforts. The next 18 months will either cement Clover’s legacy with the queer and trans community or it will blemish that record. The stakes are now officially high.”

The complete election results and the make-up of the Sydney Council will not be known until after December 17, the deadline for postal votes.

Moore was first elected in 2004 and is the longest serving and the first woman elected Lord Mayor in Sydney’s history.