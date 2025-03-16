Coalition Targets Govt-Funded Grant For Drag Shows As ‘Wasteful’ Ahead Of Election

In the latest move ahead of the upcoming federal election the Coalition are targeting ”wasteful spending”, calling out a NSW science program featuring drag artists.

The event listed as a “Drag show for scientists” was one of several programs identified as part of a report into government spending seen by The Courier Mail.

Drag performance under fire for government spending

This weekend, The Courier Mail released findings from a report from right-wing think tank, Menzies Research Centre, which provided analysis and opinion on government spending.

The report explored different programs which had been provided with government grants for a variety of programs in an attempt to identify any wasteful spending.

The Courier Mail cited findings from the report that indicated approximately twenty one projects that were perceived as “wasteful” according to the organisation.

It was revealed that “The Drag Experiment” had received a total of $18,400 which was provided as part of the National Science Week Grants by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources in NSW.

The Drag Experiment is a project founded by scientist Naomi Koh Belic who has a focus on “story telling and the storytelling I do is focused on amplifying minority voices” she says.

In an interview with Chemistry World earlier last year Belic explained the concept of the program.

“The Drag Experiment is a science drag show,” she explained.

“That’s really important, because I am a queer person and I understand that drag performers are the centre, the core, the pillar of queer community and queer storytelling. And I really wanted to use that as a way to engage people with education and science.”

She went on to explain that the show features a variety of drag performers who take the audience on an educational experience through a range of scientific topics.

These included animals, the chemistry of flavour, climate change and a live music performance, essentially the program mixes performance and science to deliver an educational experience for the audience. This approach is not uncommon, however in this instance the performers happen to be drag performers, in fact the was inspired by a similar project seen in Canada.

The Courier Mail alleges that the findings will form part of a DOGE-style crackdown, similar to that seen in the US where Elon Musk has been assigned responsibility for the Department of Government Efficiency.

In Australia Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been named the Shadow Minister For Government Efficiency and will be in charge of overseeing the findings of this report.

Other programs that were identified as part of the Menzies report include $1m for a program on decolonising breastfeeding, $898,00 to create an anti-racist dentistry curriculum and a colonial resistance dance and a solo exhibition designed to “to challenge racial stereotypes of First Nations people.”

Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume has spoken about the findings calling them “beyond belief” and vowing that her government would “end the rot” in Canberra if elected.

“Anthony Albanese needs to explain how these grants demonstrate value to taxpayers struggling to keep up with rising bills caused by this government” she stated.

Brian Marlow, Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance president, spoke out against the findings

“You are seeing this in America through their DOGE … finding all kinds of egregious ways taxpayer money is spent and we are now seeing the same thing here,” he stated.

“It’s almost comical what they are spending money on … (TV comedy) Utopia couldn’t come up with something that stupid.”