Musk’s Trans Daughter Says She Was Conceived Through Sex-Selective IVF

Elon Musk’s daughter has alleged the billionaire uses sex-selective IVF to ensure his children are all male.

Of the CEO’s 14 publicly known children, only four are female, which includes 20-year-old transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Wilson, who is estranged from Musk, has spoken out against her father before, slamming him for his support of Trump and his anti-trans policies.

She took to X’s competitor app, Threads, on Sunday, to make the allegations.

“My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for,” Wilson wrote. “So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold.

“That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”

Rumours of Musk’s use of sex-selective IVF have swirled since 2021, when a Forbes article described him as taking “an engineering approach to reproduction”. Musk’s first five children, including Wilson, were conceived through IVF.

“This approach raises many ethical questions including: ‘Were his first babies selected to be male at the preimplantation stage?’” the article asked.

Musk’s prolific history of transphobia

Wilson has been estranged from her father for years now, filing for a name change in April 2022, saying she didn’t want to be “related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

At the time, Musk told the Financial Times left-wing schooling had turned her against him, in what the Times described as “the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists.”

“It’s full-on communism…and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” he said.

It doesn’t look like the billionaire is trying to fix their relationship either. In an interview with right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson last year, Musk said that Wilson had been “killed [by the] woke mind virus”.

“I lost my son, essentially,” Musk said.

“They call it deadnaming for a reason, the reason is your son is dead. My son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus. I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

After acquiring X in 2023, Musk took to the platform to share his transphobic views, saying that “pronouns suck”, and endorsing the separation of the trans people from the wider queer community.

He is currently acting as a “special advisor” to President Trump.