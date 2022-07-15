—

Comedian Josh Thomas’s cavoodle and Please Like Me co-star, John passed away on Monday, July 11, at the age of 16.

In a second post, Thomas wrote, “ I’m sad today but it’s a nice sadness – I just loved this dog so much. He’s so handsome – don’t you think he aged like George Clooney? Bilby has been pretty glum but we’re working through it with freeze dried liver.”

Bilby, a groodle, was adopted by Thomas during the COVID 19 quarantine, in April 2020.

Thomas’s followers posted their condolences.

Adam Faison, Thomas’s co-star on Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, wrote, “goodbye john bubba we love you so much ❤️.”

Australian singer/actor Brendan Maclean wrote, “Ah, so sorry Josh. Big love.”

Australian writer Benjamin Law commented, “Oh Josh. I’m so sorry. What a beaut life you gave John.”

LGBTQI Activist Jason Ball, wrote, “You were so loved, John. Sending hugs your way, Josh x.”

Thomas’s show, Please Like Me was on the ABC from 2013 – 2016.

He just launched a new podcast called, How To Be Gay.