Australia’s first only LGBTQI radio station JOY 94.9 has announced it will be relocating to the Victorian Pride Centre next year,

“JOY 94.9 is delighted to work in partnership with the Victorian Government and the Pride Centre to embark on a bright future for this unique community asset,” said JOY 94.9 CEO Ange Barry.

“Ensuring the voices, issues and contributions of the LGBTQI community reach our local, national and international audiences through the existing and emerging platforms available to independent community media.”

JOY turned 26-years-old on the weekend, after beginning its first transmission above a hardware store in South Melbourne on 1 December 1993. After fourteen years, the station relocated to Bourke Street as part of the City of Melbourne’s City Village initiative.

Minister for Equality Martin Foley MP joined Pride Centre Chair Jude Munro AO with the JOY team in a symbolic ceremony handing them the keys to the Victorian Pride Centre.

“JOY 94.9 promotes diversity in discourse through its programming, presenters and podcasts,” said Munro.

“The Pride Centre’s modern recording studios will ensure that JOY continues to reach its listeners both at home and abroad.”

The Victorian Government was proud to provide funding for the Pride Centre, which included helping JOY build new studios and upgrade to digital broadcasting.

These purpose-built studios will support JOY in transforming to meet both the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, as it continues to be an independent and influential voice for the queer community.

“JOY 94.9 is vital in providing LGBTIQ communities with a voice. We are thrilled that from late 2020 this voice will be broadcast from the Pride Centre, in the heart of St Kilda,” Munro added.

JOY is the second resident organisation announced on the first floor of the Pride Centre, joining the LGBTIQ youth driven Minus18.