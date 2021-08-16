—

The result of more than six years of planning finally took off as Thursday marked the first official day of WorldPride and EuroGames 2021.

Despite months of uncertainty in regards to Covid-19 restrictions, organisers declared Copenhagen 2021 open, with more than 1000 events planned over this week.

The most significant LGBTQI+ event of 2021 kicked off with an opening parade in the streets of the co-hosting Swedish city Malmö. The opening parade is one of many events that this year has faced more challenges than usual, which led the organisers in June to downscale to ensure that the events still take place, in the name of human rights.

Alongside the well-known human rights events, EuroGames’ sports competitions will also take place in the two Scandinavian cities. With more than 2000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 22 disciplines, the EuroGames welcomes participants to not only compete in sports but to also use the opportunity to ensure that sport becomes more inclusive and diverse in the future.

“The Tokyo Olympics have shown how far we have still to go, and EuroGames in Copenhagen and Malmö will strengthen our determination and our demand for a place for every LGBTI+ person in sport”, Christian Bigom, Chair of Pan Idræt, said in a press release.

Australian-Born Royal To speak At Several Events

Included on the guest list is Australian-born Mary Elizabeth, Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess of Denmark, who will speak at the Human Rights Conference where up to 1000 activists and policymakers discuss LGBTI+ equality and goals for the next decade. The Hobart-born royal is known to participate in Copenhagen Pride every year and WorldPride is, therefore, no exception.

Amongst the many participants is also the CEO of Sydney Worldpride, Kate Wickett, who will be taking part in the many LGBTI+ festivities.