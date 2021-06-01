—

A former NSW Police officer has been found to have made false claims about being in a same sex relationship for 14 years in order to inherit the $6 million estate of a deceased pharmacist, George Sclavos, from Leppington in Sydney’s southwest.

As reported by Nine News, the former police officer, identified as 38-year-old Okan Yesilhat was described by a Supreme Court judge as both “manipulative” and “calculating”, with the NSW Court of Appeal ultimately rejecting the former policeman’s appeal against an earlier judgment.

Scalvos who died suddenly in August of 2013, having never married or had children, left his inheritance to his two nieces, Anna Sclavos-Lahana and Cleopatra Calokerinos.

Yesilhat contested this claiming that he had in fact been having a secret affair with the deceased and was denied his rightful inheritance. Within the same period of time, Yesilhat had reportedly been married to two different women.

During the battle over the will, Justice Michael Slattery said he was satisfied that Yesilhat “dishonestly diverted to himself or for his benefit all the funds transferred from the deceased’s accounts on and from the day of the deceased’s death.”

Ex-Cop Claimed Affair Took Place In Back Room Of Pharmacy

In 2011, while Yesilhat was still working as a police officer, according to Nine News, he found part time work with Australia’s Best Tyres, a business which he later bought thanks to a loan from Sclavos, who the court was told “was a kind and generous man, nevertheless would have expected to be repaid.”

Confirming that he had in fact purchased the business via a loan and not a cash present from Sclavos, the previous owner of the business revealed to the court that Yesilhat’s brother Gokan had expressed concern that his older brother was cheating on his wife. The owner clearly recalled a woman having come in for “a test drive” with Yesilhat, before the pair spent time in a private office, with the blinds closed.

“Without a flicker of shame he elaborated upon a cynical scheme to mislead his first wife,” Justice Michael Slattery said, adding that “Why would one who shamelessly avowed deceit of a spouse, not practise deceit on this court?”

In a 2017 hearing in the matter, Justice Michael Slattery said that the court was unable to trust a man with such an “immense capacity for dishonest invention” going on to describe him as a “highly calculating individual” who “survives and thrives purveying misinformation and inventing stories.”

It was then that Yesilhat web of deceit began to unravel. Despite claiming that the affair took place in the backroom of Sclavos’s pharmacy, the court instead was told that in reality there was “barely space of a metre and a half between the dispensary desks for anyone to lie down.”

Satterley also found that within hours of Sclavos’s death in 2013, more than $200,000 had been “fraudulently” removed from the dead man’s accounts by Yesilhat.

Justice Michael Slattery has now ordered the money to be repaid as well as the loans for the tyre business.