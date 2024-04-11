Courtney Act Announced as One of the Hosts Of Eurovision 2024

Drag superstar Courtney Act has been announced as one of the hosts for Australia’s coverage of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Joining hosts Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey, Act will be SBS Australia’s backstage correspondent, covering behind-the-scenes and backstage news and content.

This year, the iconic song competition will be hosted in Malmö, Sweden. Australia’s entrants are South Australian duo Electric Fields.

They will be playing their song One Milkali (One Blood), which will showcases Yankunytjatjara – an Aboriginal language of the Anangu peoples (one of the oldest living cultures on earth) – on the biggest stage in the world for the very first time.

On Instagram, Courtney shared the news by telling her followers, “I cannot wait to be there!”

“I’ve never been to Eurovision! I’ve loved watching it on telly and now I’m going to be there in the flesh. [I’ll be] in Sweden amongst it, supporting Electric Fields – who are one of my favourite Australian acts of all time.

“I love them so much, I love their music. I cannot wait to watch Z and Michael absolutely slay the competition. I can’t wait; what a dream!”

SBS’ prime-time coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest for 2024 kicks off on Friday May 10 7:30pm AEST, where Electric Fields will compete alongside 14 other countries in semi-final 1. The Grand Final will air Sunday 12 May.

Or, for the Eurovision superfans out there, you can tune in to SBS at 5am AEST from Wednesday 8 – Sunday 12 May to witness all the action live from Malmö, Sweden.