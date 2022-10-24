—

Drag queen Courtney Act has responded to claims that she was involved in an “orgy” with Rob Mills from their Australian Idol days back in 2003.

Shane Gilberto Jenek, known by the stage name Courtney Act, is an Australian drag performer and television personality who competed alongside Rob Mills on the first season of Australian Idol nineteen years ago.

In his new autobiography Putting on a Show, actor and performer Rob Mills revealed a wild night, a drink-fuelled evening and “bit of an orgy” with Courtney and another woman.

Advertisement The Daily Mail reported that Mills had asked Act’s permission to reveal the story and was given the go-ahead to make this threesome public knowledge.

Gobsmacked, Says Courtney Act

In his autobiographical recount, Mills spoke about the night, early on in the show, where a bunch of the Idol performers went to a gay club in Sydney which doubled up as a dance party venue.

“Three of us ended up at Courtney’s place: Courtney, me and a woman; I’ll call her Sam. And we had a bit of an orgy. Courtney and Sam had sex, Sam and I had sex, Courtney and I had sex. There was a lot going on.”

Courtney Act confirmed the story on the Brenda, Call Me! podcast, but clarified about one mistake that Mills made in his book.

Act described feeling “gobsmacked” by Rob Mills calling a sexual experience between “three people” an orgy.

Flings With Gay Friends And Strangers

The Australian Idol alum said that after having a threesome with Courtney and another woman, he went on to explore his sexuality in the years after the experience.

“I think that first experience with Courtney planted some seeds of discovery and made me even more curious about who I was and about what I wanted,” Mills wrote.

“But it did not really change me that much in the short term – although there were subsequent times when, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, I had flings with gay friends and sometimes strangers.”

Mills is now engaged to Aussie journalist and regular panellist on The Project, Georgie Tunny.

The former Neighbours star posted to Instagram news of the release of Putting on a Show, stating that the book is a reflection on masculinity, vulnerability and gender roles following the untimely death of two close friends.

Part of his caption reads “There’s the part of me that doesn’t feel worthy, scared even of judgement, even though I have done a lot of work on this book and myself. And then there’s the other part that’s dying for people to read this. In the hopes that it shines a light on some really incredible people and their thoughts around Manhood, Mates and Mental Health. And for me to breathe a little easier”.





