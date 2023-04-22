Dame Edna Creator Barry Humphries Dead At 89

Tileah Dobson
April 22, 2023
Dame Edna Creator Barry Humphries Dead At 89
Image: Images: WTCA/Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons

Well-known Australian comedian, Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89.

Famous for his iconic characters such as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, Humphries was surrounded by family when he died. He had been in the hospital due to health issues caused by a broken hip.

The news of his readmission to the hospital had been broken by Entertainment Reporter Peter Ford on Channel Seven’s Sunrise.

“Barry won’t give up easily. Whether that’s a realistic goal, I don’t know … I am told that Barry’s health has worsened in the last week,” Ford said.

Transphobic Comments Over The Years

While he’s been an Aussie icon around the world for his characters, Humphries had been repeatedly slammed for his transphobic comments over the years.

In January 2016, he stirred outrage after having described gender-reassignment surgery as “self-mutilation” in comments about Caitlyn Jenner.

“You’re a mutilated man that’s all,” Humphries told the Daily Telegraph.

“Self-mutilation, what’s all this carry on? Caitlyn Jenner – what a publicity-seeking ratbag.”

Humphries had argued that his words had been “grotesquely interpreted,” when speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine.

In 2018, during an interview published in the UK’s Spectator, Humphries had been asked whether his character Dame Edna Everage had sparked any backlash from transgender activists.

Humphries, 84 at the time, called “transgenderism” a “fashion.”

“How many different kinds of lavatory can you have? And it’s pretty evil when it’s preached to children by crazy teachers,” he said.

Humphries response to a statistic that stated “more than 40 per cent of trans men and women have attempted or considered suicide,” and activists hope to have transphobia “treated in law as a form of assault” as “terrible ratbaggery.”

Barry Award Renamed In Response To His Transphobic Comments

In 2019, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival dropped his name from its major prize, the Barry Award due to his divisive comments about transgender folks.

It has now since been changed to the Melbourne International Comedy Award.


Humphries, who had been married four times, is survived by his four children and wife of 24 years, Elizabeth Spender.

