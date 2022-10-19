—

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) is set to write, star in, and direct a new Queer film.

The film, called Good Grief, will be released on Netflix and will also star Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast).

Levy: Dream Come True

In a post to Twitter celebrating the news, Levy wrote, “Well, this is a g d dream come true!”

Well, this is a g d dream come true! https://t.co/8Opw95bAVa pic.twitter.com/iULw34n6kM — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 17, 2022

Evans posted to social media, writing, “What a dream team. So thrilled.”

According to Netflix, Good Grief follows Marc Dreyfus (Levy) who, after losing his mother, decides to try and distract himself with a comfortable marriage. Unfortunately, his new husband also dies and he is forced to reckon with the grief that he has been trying to avoid. This ultimately leads him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery and exploration.

Levy: A Cautionary Tale About Friendship and Loss

Explaining the film, Levy said, “Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

Levy became a household name when he starred in the critically acclaimed series Schitt’s Creek as David Rose.

Created by Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek debuted in 2015 and aired until 2020. During that time, it won multiple awards and accolades including two GLAAD Media Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Emmys, as well as many others.

Along with Dan and Eugene Levy the series also starred Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer, and Dan’s sister, Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands.