Disney has fired Gina Carano from her role on the Disney+ show The Mandalorian following a series of transphobic and anti-Semitic tweets.

Carano wrote “beep/bop/boop” in her Twitter bio indicating a disdain towards the trans community which tends to add pronouns in their social media bios. The Twitter community immediately denounced the move, calling her statement “transphobic.”

But Carano didn’t stop there. This time she went on to compare the political climate in the US to the time of the Holocaust. According to entertainment website Deadline, she had initially posted apicture of a half-naked woman on Instagram being chased down the street during the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours… even by children,” Carano wrote. “Because history is edited, most people don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for beings Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Lucasfilm, a unit of Walt Disney, said that the company had no plans to hire her in the future.

Her transphobic statements were no less deplorable.

“They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives,” she tweeted. “I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio… beep/bop/boop. I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

“Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people and [everything] to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes,” Gina said later. “I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So boop you for misunderstanding.”

Critics called on Disney to fire Carano for her statements to show support to its LGBTQI audience. Carano called her critics “cowards and bullies” instead of “educators”. This led to the start of hashtag #fireginacarano on Twitter. Her controversial tweets on political intolerance in the US became the straw that broke the camels back and ultimately got her fired.

Talent agency UTA has also dropped her too due to the controversy.