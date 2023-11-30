Dylan Mulvaney, Boygenius, Chris Olsen: Queer Celebs Fill Forbes List

Forbes’ annual ‘30 under 30’ list has been revealed with their categories recognising multiple Queer artists and creators.

Many LGBTQI influencers, musicians and Hollywood stars have joined the prestigious list, recognising the influence of 30 individuals under 30 years of age and their work in a specific industry.

The list is composed of multiple panels of judges selecting “young founders” and “ industry leaders” within the category. There ‘30 under 30 2024’ are 20 specific industries/ categories including Art and Style, Hollywood and Entertainment, Music, and Social Media.

Social Media: Dylan Mulvaney, Chris Olsen, Jake Shane

Joining Forbes’ Social Media list, actress and activist Dylan Mulvaney, content creator and personality Chris Olsen, and Comedian and Actor Jake Shane joined the list.

Mulvaney, 26, has been one of the most influential social media stars over the past year, known for her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series – documenting her transition. Forbes says the series has garnered over one billion views.

Mulvaney’s openly Trans identity and collaborations have also seen her receive a lot of transphobic hate. Her partnerships with brands, including Nike and Bud Light beer caused boycotts, being caught in “political crossfire” in the US, as described by Forbes.

Despite the backlash, Mulvaney has persevered as one of the most successful online content creators, receiving an estimated $2 million profit last year.

She continues to advocate for brands to further support Queer creators all year round, and to take a stance on their support for the community.

Frequent collaborator and friend of Mulvaney, Olsen, 25, is an online content creator known for his comedic therapy videos and coffee delivery series, providing coffee to stars including Kamala Harris, Jennifer Lopez and Austin Butler.

Olsen is also an openly gay man and advocate for LGBTQI rights and mental health issues within the community, recognised by GLAAD’s Queer Advocate of the Year.

Shane is also a content creator on TikTok, known for his comical impressions of historic events and his open discussion of his mental health. His content usually caters to Queer audiences, being honoured as one of TikTok’s LGBTQ+ Pride Visionary Voices.

Music; Boygenius, Ethel Cain, Renee Rapp and More

Forbes Music category was filled with openly queer artists, many of which have only made their debut this year and have been met with public and critical success.

Queer supergroup Boygenius, with members Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers, have been recognised following their debut album “The Record.”

Being recognised as being the “voice of a generation,” the collaborative project has raked up over 4.5 million monthly streams and has been nominated for six Grammys.

A surprising addition to the list is occult indie artist and trans artist, Ethal Cain. Releasing her debut album “Preachers Daughter” in May, Cain, 25, was inspired by her religious upbringing creating a deeply emotional and horrific cautionary tale.

She has gone on to model for Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu, work with fellow contemporaries including Florence and The Machine, and got featured on former US President Barack Obama’s end-of-the-year playlist.

Actress, Broadway star and singer Renee Rapp, 23, was also featured on Forbes’ list.

Gardening fans from her early Broadway performances, she has continued to succeed through her music career and acting roles.

Rapp has also been open about her experience as a bisexual woman, especially dealing with homophobia when portraying her character in the TV series ‘Sex Lives Of College Girls.’

Other openly queer artists to join the music list include 100 Gecs’ Laura Les, Steve Lacy, Ice Spice, and Kali Uchis.

There were also multiple Queer talents leading in other categories including Trans Artist Chella Man, and Actor and Director of ‘Bottoms’ Emma Seligman.

To check out all the upcoming talents and industry leaders, check out the entire Forbes’ ‘30 under 30 North America 2024’ list. Click here.