Eggs And Water Balloons Thrown at Anti-Trans Rally In Melbourne

Chaos has again unfurled at a heated anti-trans rally in Melbourne this weekend with counter protestors of the ‘Women Will Speak‘ group throwing eggs and water balloons at speakers.

Billed as a ‘women’s rights rally’, the small number of attendees used the time to speak out against the trans community.

However counter protestors arrived to drown out the speakers, again.

Protestors clash again at Anti-Trans rally in Melbourne

Melbourne streets again became a vocal battlefield over women’s rights and the trans community this. weekend.

Similar to the rally held earlier this year, speakers from the ‘Women’s Action Group‘ gathered outside Parliament House on Saturday.

Approximately twenty speakers showed up to the rally including Victorian MP, Bev McArthur,

Separated by a wall of police in yellow vests, the speakers held signs featuring anti trans slogans that included “trans women are men” as well as “inquiry into gender medicine now” and another that read “no male cheats in women’s sports.”

However the twenty attendees were faced with approximately 150 counter protestors who showed up to support the trans community.

The group were called together by the online group Trans Queer Solidarity who called for a counter protest for Transgender Liberation.

“The anti-trans ‘Women’s Action Group’ are emboldened by mainstream racism, intersexphobia and transmisogyny that’s dominated the Olympics” they said online.

“The anti-trans movement want to eliminate trans lives, and are actively working to wind back limited gains we’ve won. Their campaigns are harmful, including targeting trans youth and trans women who are criminalised by the state.”

Blasting ABBA and the Vengaboys to drown out the speakers the group faced off with the representatives of the Women’s Action Group.

However according to police the event became more heated when attendees allegedly threw water balloons and eggs at the speakers.

Police disappointed by protestors

Following the rally Victorian Police issued a statement condemning the actions of those who threw things during the protest.

“Victoria Police is disappointed with the actions of the group and while it supports peaceful protests it has a zero-tolerance policy for violence or disruptive acts which impact the broader community” they said in the statement.

Despite there being no injuries reported by police they did confirm there was an arrest at the scene.

“A 36-year-old Brunswick woman was arrested at the scene for allegedly assaulting police” the confirmed.

“She has been released pending further inquiries.”