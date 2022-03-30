—

In the upcoming third season of The Umbrella Academy, Elliot Page’s character will come out as transgender.

Page tweeted the news, saying, “Meet Viktor Hargreeves.”

Netflix tweeted in response, “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

Soon after, The Umbrella Academy’s official Twitter account tweeted, “WE LOVE YOU VIKTOR.”

Fans of the show showed their support as well.

This makes me so happy, seeing Trans representation on our screens played by Trans individuals is so important. I’ve loved Viktor since I started the show and I can’t wait to see how his story continues. — 🏳️‍⚧️💜𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐣𝐚𝐲💙♿️ (@66JayJay99) March 29, 2022

Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020.

Page wrote, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Season three of The Umbrella Academy premieres on June 22 on Netflix.