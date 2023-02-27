Ex-Miss Universe Australia’s Brother Spat On, Harassed After Sydney Mardi Gras Parade

Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil’s brother Dom Thattil and his partner were reportedly spat on and harassed after the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday night.

According to a post to her Instagram, Thattil and her partner Jorgia O’Hare were celebrating with brother Dom and his partner Ben McMahon.

‘Just Spat At By a Group of Guys’

Soon after the Parade ended O’Hare and Thattil headed home. Her brother and his partner decided to stay out and get food.

“I told the boys to call me if they had issues, it wasn’t even ten minutes of leaving them on their own and this happened,” Thattil shared in a post to social media, referring to a text message she received from Dom.

The text read, “Ben and I were just spat at by a group of guys. And had a group of people make gag noises at us. And I don’t feel safe. So Ubering home now.”

In an interview with 9Honey, Dom explained, “We really wanted to say something but there’s no safety and me being in knee-high boots and a leotard… I can’t guarantee that these people aren’t just going to turn around and beat the hell out of me. And I hate that I even have to think about that during Pride.”

‘Why We Fucking March’

In a straight-to-camera response on Instagram, Thattil put words to her feelings of heartbreak, disgust, and disappointment at how her brother was treated.

“The fact that my fucking brother and his boyfriend don’t feel safe in the street, just existing as they are, without people coming and threatening them with violence. That’s why we fucking march. I don’t even have the words,” Thattil said.

“We’re in the middle of WorldPride and I’m having to call my brother and say ‘let me know that you get home safe’ because him being out there, dressed up how he wants to dress up and just fucking existing – doing nothing but existing. Apparently, that warrants violence.”

Thattil: If You Don’t Speak Up — Go Back Home

Thattil then directed her message toward the bystanders who stay silent in the face of homophobic violence.

“If you’re out in WorldPride and you’re out here with your rainbow merch, and you’re standing around and you see two queer people getting fucking harassed and threatened with violence, and you don’t speak up – go back home.

“Because there were people around them and not one person said anything. They watched it happen and not one person said anything. It’s so disappointing,” she said.

“What breaks my heart is that Dominic then says to me, ‘I was going to wear a really cute dress tomorrow, but I think now I’m just going to wear shorts and a top because I don’t want to draw attention to myself’.

“The same people who are fucking spitting on him because of how he presents. In this situation, somehow my brother comes out of it questioning whether he should make himself smaller.”

“So if you’re out here for Sydney WorldPride or if you’re anywhere, please do better than the people who are quiet when that happened and do better than the dickheads who are abusing them.”

Earlier in the evening the two siblings marched together with the Olay float. This was Dom’s first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.