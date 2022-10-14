—

Madonna fans have been left scratching their heads after the star’s most recent TikTok video implied that the Material Girl was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 5-second video, posted to Madonna’s official account, shows the star, 64, dressed in a matching white sleeved bustier and sweat pants and pink hair. She holds a pair of pink panties, while a caption reads, “If I miss, I’m Gay!”

Madonna aims and then throws the panties towards a rubbish can and misses her target by a sizeable distance. The icon then shrugs and twirls away from the camera.

Witnessing Herstory

Among the more than 26-thousand fan comments on the video were statements like, “Y’all acting like she hasn’t been out as queer for decades,” “We are witnessing herstory,” “I thought she already came out, like, a decade ago. BUT YAY?” and, ”Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades.”

The video builds on a growing trend on the popular platform of people expressing their sexuality by whether they succeed at making a shot into a goal.

‘Madonna Hit On My Girlfriend’

Madonna told MailOnline in a 1990 interview, “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong,”

Meanwhile Cassandra Petersen, better known as cult figure Elvia, Mistress of the Dark, told TMZ she wasn’t really surprised by Madonna’s suggestive video.

Madonna Kisses Tokischa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna also recently set rumours in gear when she recently kissed bisexual rapper Tokischa in the front row of a show at New York Fashion Week.

In a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi was asked by host Andy Cohen about Madonna’s rumoured relationship with actor and comedian Sandra Bernhard in the 1990s.

“It was a whole weird thing with this girl called Ingrid Casares, where Sandra was sort of involved with Ingrid and then she was f**king Madonna. It was a whole thing. It was not pretty. That’s what happened.”

Madonna, who is the mother of six children, was famously married to actor Sean Penn and director Guy Ritchie and also dated Warren Beatty.