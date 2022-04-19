—

A hairy-chested thirst trap photo of French President Emmanuel Macron has sent tails wagging.

On Monday, Macron’s official photographer, Soazig de la Moissonnière, posted photos from the campaign trail on Instagram, including one with Macron lounging on a couch with his shirt unbuttoned.

a very good afternoon to Emmanuel Macron's official photographer, who has, apparently, as of today, taken to just posting thirst traps of the president of France on Instagram https://t.co/3pRD0esp9C pic.twitter.com/3FVYjqdNsS — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 17, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, “Gosh, you could stuff a mattress with that chest hair!”

Another tweeted, “Macron will stop at nothing to win re-election.”

Nigel Farage, however, is not a fan, saying, “I find this utterly extraordinary and totally bizarre.”

‘I find this utterly extraordinary and totally bizarre.’@Nigel_Farage discusses Emmanuel Macron showing off his chest hair in new photos.#FarageOnGBNews Watch GB News: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Subscribe to our YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/g3iFcjCfwy — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 18, 2022

Macron is currently facing off with right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen in a close race.

The run-off election takes place on Sunday, April 24. And, here’s the photo in all its glory.