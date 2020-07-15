—

Throughout the month of June, LGBTQI gamers jumped online for Summer Of Pride 2020, playing some of best and most unique games that showcase positive representation of queer characters and stories. The event not only celebrated LGBTQI diversity within the ga(y)ming community but also managed to raise more than $25,000 for a number of charities including Trans Lifeline, The Trevor Project, GaymerX and The Bail Project.

Co-ordinated by MidBoss an American video game and media production company that was founded by members of the GaymerX team – this was the first year the company added a charitable component – surpassing its own fundraising target midmonth, whilst smashing out of the park its objective of spotlighting creators and media with positive LGBTQI representation in characters and storylines.

In a media release issued on July 15, CEO of MidBoss Cade Peterson, reflected on the event.

“We look forward to continuing Summer Of Pride annually, making it a bigger and better event each year.”

Summer Of Pride gathered Biqtch Puddin, winner of season two of The Boulet Brothers’ DRAGULA and former competitive player in the fighting game community, alongside more than 70 popular streamers from across the LGBTQI spectrum.

In addition to donating 100% of its cut from games bought from the Summer Of Pride charity storefront during the month of June, MidBoss has made the online shop permanent and will continue to donate all its proceeds year-round.