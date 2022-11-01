—

Gay Australian rugby player Simon Dunn has announced that he and partner Felix Maisey-Curtis have parted ways after five years together.

The athlete posted a photo of him and Felix to Instagram, while disclosing details of their split.

“As we just celebrated our 5-year anniversary, it became apparent our goals and journeys had changed. For me, my passion will always be working for my community and advocacy organisations plus exploring further ways I can contribute.”

Dunn shared that the couple’s split had followed a “rough year of personal loss” where it became apparent their time together was “at a close and what we were looking for in life and partners had evolved.”

First Out Gay Bobsledder

Dunn is a former bobsledder and was the first out gay man to represent any country in the bobsled sport. Since retiring from the sport in 2016, Dunn has become an ambassador for LGBTQ+ causes and has publicly spoken against homophobia in sport.

The athlete moved to London after his retirement and joined gay rugby team the Kings Cross Steelers, where he met Felix, who is a former long jump athlete and rugby player.

Whilst in London Dunn appeared on Sky News to debate comments made by professional rugby player, Israel Folau, a controversial figure who was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for posting homophobic comments on social media.

Sydney Convicts

Dunn, was part of the Sydney Convicts team at the 2022 Bingham Cup. “Exactly 10 years ago I had my first training session with the Sydney Convicts. I’d avoided rugby for years because of the homophobia I’d experienced growing up. I’d been taught that gay men didn’t belong in sport,” Dunn said in a post on Instagram, earlier this year.

“Little did I realise that training session would lead me on the amazing journey I’ve had over the last 10 years. I’ve been able to play for clubs in Australia, Canada and England. Playing rugby in Canada led to me being recruited to train for Bobsleigh, eventually making the Australian team and competing all through North America.”

Kissing On The Rugby Pitch

Dunn and Felix made headline news around the world four years ago when they were captured kissing on the rugby pitch.

Dunn spoke to GuysLikeU in 2018, explaining that after the match victory he went over to give Felix a kiss to celebrate and posted it as a response to Folau’s homophobic comments.

“One of the teammates got a photo of that so I posted it thinking it’s a nice photo, I could use my profile that there are gay athletes out there. Then I started to retweet it in response to the Australian Rugby Union’s lack of response with regards to Israel Folau”.

Dunn, in an Instagram post, said he had posted the photo to social media “to showcase that gay men have a place in sport and shouldn’t have to hide who they are.”

“Both of us have had careers in sport myself in Bobsleigh, Felix in Long jump and we still play rugby today, albeit now in Sydney. I’ve played rugby for 3 seperate clubs across three countries. With so many out LGBTQI athletes being open about their sexuality and sexual identity, I hope the next generation will no longer face the discrimination many of us have had in sport!” Dunn added.











